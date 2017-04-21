WORLD
Survivors of bombing in Syria under treatment near Turkey border
More than 100 people were killed in the blast that targeted people being evacuated from two pro-regime towns. A week on, many survivors are still trying to get treatment, or waiting for news of their loved ones.
A boy who was injured on Saturday during a bomb blast that hit a bus convoy of evacuees from two pro-regime towns of Foua and Kefraya. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

A group of Syrian evacuees who survived a bombing on their convoy last week have been taken to a camp on the border with Turkey. More than 100 people were killed in the blast that targeted people being evacuated from two pro-regime towns.

Survivors were being evacuated from Foua and Kefraya when the explosion hit, killing mostly civilians, as well as some opposition fighters guarding the convoy.

A week on, many are still waiting for news of their loved ones, or trying to get treatment.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has their story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
