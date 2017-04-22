The increasing popularity of online shopping among Americans is taking its toll on traditional retailers across the US.

The two main factors responsible for clicks replacing shopping malls are convenience and better deals.

But, the changing consumer preferences due to the technological advancement has sent many retail businesses packing and many more will be closed down for good in the days to come.

Not too long ago the US retailers operating from big shopping malls not only served as a barometer of consumer activity but also remained one of the major employers of the world's largest economy.