Online shopping replacing traditional retailers across US
Changing consumer preferences due to technological advancements has sent many retail businesses packing and many more will be closed down for good in days to come.
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2017

The increasing popularity of online shopping among Americans is taking its toll on traditional retailers across the US.

The two main factors responsible for clicks replacing shopping malls are convenience and better deals.

But, the changing consumer preferences due to the technological advancement has sent many retail businesses packing and many more will be closed down for good in the days to come.

Not too long ago the US retailers operating from big shopping malls not only served as a barometer of consumer activity but also remained one of the major employers of the world's largest economy.

The traditional US retail landscape is now under threat at the hands of alternative mode of shopping which is being increasingly availed by the modern generation in the digital world.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports on the disappearance of what were once-vibrant shopping malls across the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
