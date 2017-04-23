Thousands of refugees are stranded in Belgrade, Serbia, waiting for a chance to enter Italy, France or Germany. Many of them are still unregistered as they weigh their chances with Serbia's refugee admission quota against the possibility of illegally entering a European Union state.

Till they decide, the refugees – many from Afghanistan – are trying to survive the freezing Serbian winter in squalid abandoned railway warehouses.

Very soon, the Serbian government will erect luxury apartments close to the warehouses. In all probability, these former railway buildings will be torn down and the refugees will lose the shelter they live in.