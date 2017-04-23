WORLD
Venezuelans pay homage to people killed in protests
Thousands of Venezuelans dressed in white marched to honour 20 people who died in recent violence in the country's capital Caracas.
Demonstrators take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, April 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2017

A silent march held on Saturday in the Venezuelan capital Caracas to honour 20 people killed in three weeks of anti-government protests.

Twelve people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in recent weeks. Another eight were electrocuted in a looting incident that took place following a protest.

Protesters who wore white shirts marched to the headquarters of the country's Catholic archdiocese on the west end of Caracas.

The OPEC nation's economy has been in free-fall since the collapse of oil prices in 2014.

Public anger spilled over last month when the Supreme Court, which is seen as close to the government, briefly assumed the powers of the Congress.

Opposition in Venezuela are calling for President Nicolas Maduro to hold new elections and do more to help people amid tough economic times.

"We want free elections, we want to get rid of this corrupt government," said Iomira Barrios, 60, an environmental consultant who says she can no longer find work.

"Right now people are willing to fight, because they have declared a dictatorship and we cannot allow it," Barrios added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
