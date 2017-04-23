A silent march held on Saturday in the Venezuelan capital Caracas to honour 20 people killed in three weeks of anti-government protests.

Twelve people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in recent weeks. Another eight were electrocuted in a looting incident that took place following a protest.

Protesters who wore white shirts marched to the headquarters of the country's Catholic archdiocese on the west end of Caracas.

The OPEC nation's economy has been in free-fall since the collapse of oil prices in 2014.