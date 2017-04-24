WORLD
Fighting rages in Mosul as humanitarian crisis looms
The thousands trapped inside the Old City face incredible risks, UN says.
People face dire conditions in the Daesh-controlled part of western Mosul as the US-backed operation continues against the group. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

Iraqi forces are engaging in door-to-door combat against Daesh in the Old City section of Mosul. As the US-backed offensive to capture Daesh's de facto capital in Iraq entered its seventh month, the fighting has become fiercer and tougher as soldiers navigate narrow urban areas.

About 400,000 civilians are estimated to be trapped in the Old City. And according to the UN, they face incredible risks.

Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate in the city, as nearly half a million civilians remain in neighbourhoods still under Daesh control in western Mosul.

Both US and Iraqi forces offer varying numbers on how much area is controlled by Daesh. Iraqi commanders say the group commands 15 percent of western Mosul while the US says nearly double that.

Mosul is the last major Daesh bastion in Iraq. The group captured the city in mid-2014, and it was from Mosul that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi declared a "caliphate" over parts of Iraq and Syria.

TRT World's Kisha Ferguson has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
