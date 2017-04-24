Opinion polls show centrist Emmanuel Macron easily winning the final clash against 48-year-old Marine Le Pen after he qualified for the May 7 run-off.

Sunday's outcome saw Macron leading the ballot with 23.75 percent of the votes, slightly ahead of Le Pen who was at 21.53 percent, according to final results. Voter turnout for the first round was 69.42 percent of around 47 million people eligible to cast their ballots.

Macron drew immediate support from his defeated rivals from the Socialists and Republicans. He started his own party, En Marche, a year ago and has never participated in parliamentary elections.

Socialist Benoit Hamon, who won a humiliating 6.35 percent, said the left had suffered a "historic drubbing" but urged voters to keep out Le Pen whom he called "an enemy of the republic."

Scandal-hit Republican candidate Francois Fillon followed suit, saying: "There is no other choice than voting against the far-right."

Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who founded the National Front in the 70s, lost the presidential race to Republican Jaques Chirac in 2002.

Le Pen says Macron weak on terrorism

Le Pen on Monday launched a scathing attack against Macron, calling him "weak" in the face of the terror threat.

"I'm on the ground to meet the French people to draw their attention to important subjects, including Islamist terrorism to which the least we can say Mr Macron is weak on," Le Pen told reporters.