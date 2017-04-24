Sunday's vote saw centrist Emmanuel Macron leading with 23.75 percent of the vote, slightly ahead of National Front leader Marine Le Pen at 21.53 percent. The result clears the way for a straight two-way fight between the pair in a run-off on May 7, with opinion polls flagging Macron as the favourite.

Here are some of the international reactions to Sunday's vote:

Germany

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman hailed Macron's success, tweeting, "Good that @EmmanuelMacron succeeded with his policy for a strong European Union and social market economy. Wishing him all the best for the next two weeks."

European Union

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated the pro-EU Macron and wished him "good luck" in the run-off, Juncker's spokesperson tweeted.

"To see the flags of #France and the EU greet the result of @emmanuelmacron, it's the hope and future of our generation," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini tweeted.

Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief negotiator on Britain's withdrawal from the EU, hinted at concerns Le Pen could lead France away from the bloc.

"Patriot and European, I will put my trust in Emmanuel Macron on May 7. France must remain European," the Frenchman tweeted.

Russia