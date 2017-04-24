At least 15 people, including children, drowned when an inflatable boat carrying refugees and migrants sank off Greece's Lesbos island, the Greek coastguard said on Monday.

Eight of the bodies were recovered in Greek waters while the Turkish coastguard found another seven bodies, a Greek coastguard spokesperson said, adding that two women, one of them pregnant, were recovered alive.

"According to the pregnant woman, there were 25 people on board the boat that sank," the spokesperson said, adding further that Greek authorities had received no distress call prior to finding the bodies.

Search continues