After a tight race on Sunday, French voters shortlisted centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen for a run-off to be held in two weeks.

Pollsters say centrist Macron is largely expected to beat Le Pen in the second round but his team understands that a victory on May 7 is only part of the challenge.

"It is because we are not a political party that we are strong. Emmanuel Macron is going to bring a new perspective...," said Macron's campaign spokesperson, Laurence Haim.