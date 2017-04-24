WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian photographer does more than take pictures
Working in the devastation of war, Abd Alkader Habak is not just a man who stays behind the camera, he has taken part in rescue efforts.
Syrian photographer does more than take pictures
Photographer Abd Alkader Habak saving a child after a suicide bomb blast in Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

The war in Syria has been defined not only by violence, but also the images captured of it.

The pictures and videos of children suffering, people suffocating and the overall destruction of entire cities and towns have featured prominently on TV screens, news websites and social media platforms.

And while those images may lose their significance day in and day out, it's not the case for those who see it firsthand.

Photographer, Abd Alkader Habak, is not just a man behind a camera, he is affected by the condition of his fellow Syrians.

Working in the devastation of war, he has not only put his life in jeopardy to capture moments of terror, but also took part in rescue efforts.

Recommended

One such incident is when he saved a child immediately after a suicide bomb went off in Aleppo during an evacuation of besieged people.

"It's not the first time I have seen these terrible scenes, and it's not the first time I have shed tears for a dead child. I have lived under siege and seen much suffering that is hard to imagine, " says Habak.

TRT World 's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed