Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled talks on Tuesday with Germany's visiting foreign minister, snubbing Sigmar Gabriel over his decision to meet groups critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

The dispute threatened to widen a rift between Israel and Germany over the Palestinian issue. Berlin has been increasingly critical of the settlement policies of Netanyahu's right-wing government in occupied territory Palestinians seek for a state.

"My policy is clear: Not to meet with diplomats who visit Israel and engage with organisations that slander Israeli soldiers and seek to have them put on trial as war criminals," Netanyahu said in Jerusalem late on Tuesday.

He said he was leading Israel "through proud nationalist polices and not by bowing our heads and grovelling".

But he emphasised that relations with Germany would remain strong and important.

Gabriel told reporters the decision was "not nice" and caught him by surprise since he generally had an open relationship with Netanyahu, but added that it did not spell "the end of diplomatic ties between the two countries".

I regret it greatly. And, I'll say it openly, we cannot become a political football for Israeli domestic politics.

"But it's not a catastrophe. There will be another occasion to meet somewhere ... We have to let things cool off."

TRT World spoke to Gregg Carlstrom in Tel Aviv for the latest.

On Monday, an Israeli official had said Netanyahu, who is also foreign minister, would not see Gabriel if he went ahead with meeting the Israeli group "Breaking the Silence".