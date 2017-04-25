German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ivanka Trump were part of a high-powered panel discussion Tuesday at the W20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, titled "Inspiring women: Scaling up women's entrepreneurship."

Dubbed the W20 summit and held this year under the Germany-led G20, the meeting's themes included gender pay equality and the relatively small number of female executives and women as entrepreneurs.

They were joined by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and the Netherlands' Queen Maxima, among others.

Ivanka booed for defending father