Donor countries have pledged nearly $1.1 billion for humanitarian aid to Yemen, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the end of a one-day pledging conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

The UN has said it needs $2.1 billion this year to avert famine in Yemen, where a child dies every 10 minutes of hunger and disease.

Two years of conflict between Houthi rebels aligned with Iran and a Western-backed, Saudi-led coalition that carries out air strikes almost daily have killed at least 10,000 people in Yemen, and hunger and disease are rife there.

Nearly 19 million people or two-thirds of the population need emergency aid, Guterres said, renewing a call for peace talks and urging all parties to "facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid by air, sea and land".

We are witnessing the starving and the crippling of an entire generation. We must act now to save lives.

'Writhing with hunger'

Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid Mubarek Bin-Dagher had urged donors to be generous, describing how some of his compatriots were "writhing with hunger".

"$2.1 billion is the minimum that we should plan on raising," he told the conference.

UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien meanwhile said that Yemen was "the world's largest humanitarian crisis today."

"We must do more and can do more," he said, insisting that "we can, with your money and support, scale up, we can avert famine and the worst catastrophe."

But O'Brien underlined that humanitarian aid alone would not resolve Yemen's crisis.