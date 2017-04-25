Turkey strongly condemned the "unjust decision" of a European rights body to put it on a monitoring watchlist, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday, adding that Ankara was left with no choice but to reconsider its relations with the body.

Lawmakers from the Council of Europe's (CoE) Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), a leading European rights body, took the decision citing concerns over what they say is the stifling of dissent and rights violations in the country.

"Deciding to re-open the monitoring procedure on Turkey... under the guidance of malicious circles at the PACE is a disgrace to this organ, which claims to be the cradle of democracy," the Turkish ministry's statement said. "Turkey is standing along with the most vulnerable and fighting almost alone against xenophobia and Islamophobia spreading with violence in today's Europe."

The PACE vote held in Strasbourg, France to open the formal procedure against Ankara passed with 113 votes in favour versus 45 against in the Assembly.

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek has more details on the controversial vote.

Separate to the European Union (or EU), the CoE is a human rights body of which Turkey is a member.

Turkey's representative in CoE Emine Nur Gunay told TRT World that the CoE vote is "angled and biased". She said a founder member has been downgraded from post-monitoring to monitoring level "for the first time" in the Council's history.