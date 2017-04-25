WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Qaeda-linked group claims Russia metro bombing
A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion says the bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, had acted on instructions from Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, in the April 3 attack on the metro in Russia's second biggest city that killed 16 people.
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2017

A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion has claimed responsibility for a metro bombing in the Russian city of St Petersburg that killed 16 people and said the bomber was acting on orders from al Qaeda, according to the SITE monitoring group.

The claim by the little-known group was originally published by the Mauritanian news agency ANI, which is often used by West and North African militant groups to release statements.

The statement, posted by SITE on Tuesday, said the bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, had acted on instructions from Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, in the April 3 attack on the metro in Russia's second biggest city.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
