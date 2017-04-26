The dream begins outside the compound of the foreign employment work permit office in Katmandu, Nepal. Many end up working construction sites in Gulf countries where the dream ends in untimely death related to poor working conditions.

The risk is worth it, Nepalese say, because they can make something like $400 a month working in Qatar, as opposed to $50 at home.

According to the government of Nepal, 646 Nepalese migrant workers died in Qatar in a five-year span. And that number is believed to be climbing as construction for the 2022 World Cup moves ahead.

Authorities in Nepal say their citizens seem to die abroad more frequently than their equally vulnerable Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi and Indonesian co-workers, but the explanation for the increased mortality has been unclear.

TRT World's Nick Davies-Jones brings the stories of workers who risk death to earn a decent living.