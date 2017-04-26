Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is hosting this year's two-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit starting on Friday, where according to observers the president is set to enjoy much-wanted foreign support for his deadly drug war.

Duterte's unpredictable foreign policy is also expected to be in focus at the ASEAN event, with confusion surrounding his approach to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea.

The crackdown on drugs, which has claimed thousands of lives and led to warnings by rights groups about a possible crime against humanity, has been a defining theme of Duterte's first 10 months in power.

Duterte against critics

He has relentlessly railed against the mostly Western critics of his drug war. The president has demanded they respect him even as he used abusive terms to describe them.

Duterte hogged the headlines at another ASEAN leaders' summit in Laos last year when he called then US president Barack Obama, who was also attending, a "son of a whore" for criticising his drug war. He later apologised for the comments.

Supporting the drug war?

The mood will likely be far calmer in Manila with Duterte expected to enjoy drug-war backing from most of his guests, according to observers.