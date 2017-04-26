WORLD
Indigenous people's protests over land rights turn violent in Brazil
Thousands of Brazilian indigenous tribe members clashed with riot police while demonstrating in the capital, Brasilia, over land rights.
Dozens of indigenous people are killed each year in Brazil in fights with farmers and ranchers over land, often in the relatively lawless Amazon region. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city on Tuesday, as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The demonstration was peaceful until police blocked some of the indigenous people, their bodies painted and wearing colourful headdresses, from climbing a ramp that led into the congressional building.

The clashes ended around dusk. Some indigenous people suffered light injuries. There was no immediate word whether any officers were hurt.

The protests focused on legislation that would give the last word on deciding land boundaries for indigenous reservations to Congress, where a powerful farm lobby holds sway.

Currently, Brazil's president retains the power to set such boundaries.

Dozens of indigenous people are killed each year in Brazil in fights with farmers and ranchers over land, often in the relatively lawless Amazon region, where hired gunmen have been used to push the indigenous off resource-rich reserves.

Sonia Guajajara, a coordinator for the march, said some 4,000 indigenous people and supporters took part in the protest.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
