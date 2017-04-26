China said it has expressed serious concern to Washington and Seoul after the THAAD movement on Wednesday. The day started in South Korea with protests, controversial weapon deployments by the United States and live-fire drills by both countries amid mounting tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China urged the US and South Korea to withdraw the system.

Against THAAD

South Korean residents in Seongju clashed with police early Wednesday as the US military started moving parts of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defence system to the deployment site.

Video provided by Won Buddhism showed protesters throwing water bottles as military trailers carrying large units, including what appeared to be launch canisters, drove into the planned the THAAD system battery site, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of the capital, Seoul.

More than 10 protesters were injured during clashes with police, Kim Jong-kyung, co-head of a group of residents protesting the THAAD deployment, said. Kim said about 200 protesters, mostly residents in two towns near the battery site, rallied overnight and would remain near the location.

The United States and South Korea last year agreed to deploy the THAAD system to counter the threat of missile launches by North Korea.

However, the move has angered China, which says the advanced system will do little to deter the North while destabilising the regional security balance.