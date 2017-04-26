A US district judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to withhold federal funds from "sanctuary cities" that protect undocumented immigrants.

The ruling, another legal blow to Trump's efforts to toughen immigration enforcement, said the order targeted broad categories of federal funding for sanctuary governments.

US District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco said plaintiffs challenging Trump's January 25 immigration order against Muslim-majority countries were likely to succeed in proving it unconstitutional.

The Republican president's moves against immigration have galvanised legal advocacy groups, along with city and state governments where Democrat majorities hold office, to oppose them in court.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick has more on the ruling from New York.

Second legal blow

The administration suffered an earlier defeat when two federal judges suspended executive orders restricting travel from several Muslim-majority countries. The government has appealed those decisions.