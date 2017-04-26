WORLD
1 MIN READ
Facebook under growing pressure to monitor and block violent videos
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being criticised for not doing enough to block violent content after a string of violent crimes were broadcast using the website.
Facebook under growing pressure to monitor and block violent videos
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Facebook is coming under growing pressure to closely monitor the billions of posts and videos uploaded onto its site every day.

In the past week, shocking images of a homicide in Cleveland, US and the murder of a child in Puket, Thailand were streamed live on the network.

These cases were the latest in a string of violent crimes that have plagued Facebook, despite making up a small percentage of videos.

Recommended

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been criticised for not doing enough to block such content.

TRT World's Andre-Pierre du Plessis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed