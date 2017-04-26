WORLD
2 MIN READ
Threat of US govt shutdown ebbs as Trump relents on wall funding
Donald Trump and US lawmakers inched closer to a deal avoiding a government shutdown as the US president appeared to be dialing back on his demand for a wall along America's southern border.
Trump had run the risk of being blamed by Democrats for a shutdown, which would start on his 100th day in office. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

The threat of a US government shutdown this weekend appeared to recede on Tuesday after President Donald Trump backed away from a demand that Congress include funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending bill.

Trump had been on a collision course with lawmakers over the wall, demanding that Congress include funding to start construction in its new spending bill.

The crucial sticking point was removed when Trump said on Monday he may wait until Republicans begin drafting the budget blueprint for the fiscal year that starts on October 1 to seek wall funding.

Even if the fight over wall funding is over, Republicans and Democrats still have difficult issues to resolve, with the government set to exhaust its current funding at midnight Friday, when existing money expires for many federal agencies.

The White House is under pressure to craft a compromise that would keep the government running while not appearing to cave on Trump's demand that Congress fund a wall on the border with Mexico.

Trump said that he had not changed his stance.

The border wall was one of Trump's signature election pledges last year, with the Republican touting it as best way to stop illegal immigrants and drugs from coming into the country.

Trump had run the risk of being blamed by Democrats for a shutdown, which would start on his 100th day in office.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
