The European Parliament in Brussels is scheduled to hold a debate on fundamental freedoms, human rights and democracy in Turkey. The debate comes a day after Strasbourg-based Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a human rights body, voted in favour of re-opening monitoring procedures in Turkey.

PACE's decision has drawn criticism from many of Turkey's politicians.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the decision by PACE to put Turkey on a watch list was "entirely political," and Ankara did not recognise the decision.