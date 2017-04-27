WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strikes hit hospital and kill 26 people in Idlib
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights alleges the strikes were carried out by the Syrian regime or Russia. The UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis condemned the attacks and called for an end to the bombing.
Air strikes hit hospital and kill 26 people in Idlib
A view shows the damage at a hospital after an air strike in Deir al-Sharqi village in Idlib province, Syria April 27 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

Syrian regime or Russian air strikes in and around a town in opposition-held Idlib province on Tuesday killed 26 people and severely damaged a hospital, a monitoring group said.

The attacks came as Syrian regime forces and Russian jets intensified their bombardment of Idlib, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A spokesman at the hospital in Kafr Takharim in Idlib said an air strike hit its courtyard killing 14 people, including patients.

Separate air strikes southwest of Kafr Takharim killed at least 12 people including civilians and rebel fighters, the Observatory said.

The United Nations condemned the air strikes and called for an end to such attacks on hospitals.

Recommended

"It is completely unacceptable that facilities and people who are trying to save lives are being bombed," said Kevin Kennedy, Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis.

"It must stop," he added.

The Observatory said there were no deaths from the hospital strike, but that the bombardment had put it out of action.

Idlib is an opposition stronghold, one of the few large areas still under rebel control in the west of the country.

Rebels and their families who have chosen to leave areas under regime siege around Damascus in evacuation deals have headed for Idlib.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed