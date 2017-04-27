WORLD
Trump's presidency is causing a rift in the Jewish American community
The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is fast becoming a fault line in US politics, with supporter and critics of President Trump taking sides within the community.
Demonstrators in Washington DC protesting against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is fast becoming a fault line in US politics.

On the one side is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and its supporters. They have been lobbying on Israel's behalf for more than 60 years.

Those on the other side include some among a younger generation of Jewish Americans who are speaking out against Trump's most divisive policies. They have protested against AIPAC, and they want their community to know there is another way.

Conservative American Jews disagree.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
