The Israeli occupation of the West Bank is fast becoming a fault line in US politics.

On the one side is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and its supporters. They have been lobbying on Israel's behalf for more than 60 years.

Those on the other side include some among a younger generation of Jewish Americans who are speaking out against Trump's most divisive policies. They have protested against AIPAC, and they want their community to know there is another way.