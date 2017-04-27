The crew of the two ships which collided on Thursday off Turkey's Black Sea coast are safe.

The seventy-eight crew members of the Russian naval ship, the 'Liman', were rescued before it sank after their vessel collided with a Togo-flagged freighter carrying livestock from Romania to Jordan.

Russia's defence ministry said that its ship has "sustained a hull breach due to a collision" with the Ashot-7, 40 kilometres northwest of the Bosphorus Strait.