Russian navy vessel sinks after hitting freighter off Turkey's coast
The crews of both ships are safe. All 78 Russian crew members of the Liman were accounted for after their ship collided with a Togo-flagged freighter off Istanbul's Black Sea coast.
Russian Navy's reconnaissance ship Liman of the Black Sea fleet sails through the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The crew of the two ships which collided on Thursday off Turkey's Black Sea coast are safe.

The seventy-eight crew members of the Russian naval ship, the 'Liman', were rescued before it sank after their vessel collided with a Togo-flagged freighter carrying livestock from Romania to Jordan.

Russia's defence ministry said that its ship has "sustained a hull breach due to a collision" with the Ashot-7, 40 kilometres northwest of the Bosphorus Strait.

The Turkish and Russian governments have been in contact over the incident.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined but Turkish shipping agency GAC said that the collision was caused by fog and low visibility.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
