WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG militants target Turkish army posts from Syria border town
The Turkish army killed three YPG militants in response to the attack on the army command post in the Akcakale district of the Sanliurfa province.
YPG militants target Turkish army posts from Syria border town
Turkish soldiers patrol in the border town of Akcakale on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

Mortar shells fired from an area in Syria controlled by the YPG hit an army command post in the Akcakale district of Turkey's southern Sanliurfa province on Thursday, the second day of clashes across the tense border.

The Turkish army fired back, killing three YPG militants, the Dogan and Anadolu news agencies said. There were no reports of casualties on the Turkish side.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU. The PKK has been waging a deadly insurgency in Turkey since 1984 that has killed over 40,000 people.

Recommended

The US, however, backs the YPG as a key component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which have been closing in on the Daesh bastion of Raqqa.

The attack on the army post in Akcakale comes after Turkish war planes struck YPG positions in northeastern Syria on Tuesday in what is part of a widening campaign against terror groups affiliated with the PKK. YPG militants targeted Turkish military outposts on the border with Syria in southern Hatay and southeastern Mardin provinces a day later.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed