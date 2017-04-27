The April 4 chemical attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun in northwestern Syria killed nearly 90 people and wounded around 550 others.

France on Wednesday declassified an intelligence report which concluded that forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad carried out the sarin nerve gas attack.

Meanwhile, the people of the town are returning home. But they're worried about living in a place marked by death.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter has more on their concerns.

France says Assad or inner circle ordered chemical attack

French intelligence has concluded that forces loyal to Assad carried out a sarin nerve gas attack on April 4 in northern Syria and that Assad or members of his inner circle ordered the strike, a declassified report showed.

The chemical weapons attack on Khan Shaykhun prompted the United States to launch a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base, its first deliberate assault on the Assad regime in the six-year-old conflict.

Assad has said in two media interviews since April 4 that the reports of a poison gas attack were false and denied the regime had ever used chemical weapons.

The document was drawn up by France's military and foreign intelligence services. It reached its conclusion based on samples obtained from the impact strike on the ground and a blood sample from a victim.

"We know, from a certain source, that the process of fabrication of the samples taken is typical of the method developed in Syrian laboratories," Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters after presenting the findings to the cabinet.

"This method is the signature of the regime and it is what enables us to establish the responsibility of the attack. We know because we kept samples from previous attacks that we were able to use for comparison."

Among the elements found in the samples were hexamine, a hallmark of sarin produced by the Syrian regime, according to the report.

It said the findings matched the results of samples obtained by French intelligence, including an unexploded grenade, from an attack in Saraqib on April 29, 2013, which Western powers have accused the regime of carrying out.