Palestinian Authority says it will stop paying Israel for electricity
The decision is seen as part of an attempt by the Palestinian Authority to pressure Hamas into new elections.
Palestinians queuing up at gas stations to stock up on petrol to run generators in anticipation of power blackouts. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

The Palestinian Authority says it will stop paying Israel for the electricity it supplies to Gaza.

It's the latest effort by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to pressure Hamas into new elections.

Hamas says the action is a crime against Palestinians and has warned it will consider a number of options to defend its people.

The standoff has divided Palestinians and hampered attempts to reach a peace deal with Israel.

And now many are worried it may turn violent.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter explains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
