The United States on Friday chaired a special UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the North Korean nuclear threat, piling pressure on China to act while warning it was keeping military options on the table.

The meeting of the council, chaired by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, exposed old divisions between the United States and China on how to deal with North Korea. China wants talks first and action later, while the United States wants North Korea to curtail its nuclear program before such talks start.

Here's what the major powers said about the issue:

United States

Tillerson took aim at the UNSC for not fully enforcing sanctions against North Korea, saying if the body had acted, tensions over its nuclear program might not have escalated.

"Had this body fully enforced and stood behind resolutions enacted in the past, vigorously enforcing sanctions with full compliance, perhaps we would not have found ourselves confronted with the high level of tension we face today," he told the 15-member council at the end of the meeting.

"We will not negotiate our way back to the negotiating table with North Korea, we will not reward their violations of past resolutions, we will not reward their bad behaviour with talks," he added.

He also said the threat of an attack by Pyongyang against Japan and South Korea is real and urged the UNSC to act "before North Korea does."

Tillerson called on the international community to fully implement UN sanctions and to suspend or downgrade diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.

"Failing to act now on the most pressing security issue in the world may bring catastrophic consequences," Tillerson told the council. ​

China

China warned that the situation with North Korea was at a critical point and that dialogue and negotiations were the only way to end tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"China is not a focal point of the problem on the peninsula and the key to solving the nuclear issue on the peninsula does not lie in the hands of the Chinese side," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang warned "the use of force does not solve differences and will only lead to bigger disasters."