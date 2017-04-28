Leaping over bombed roofs and jumping through damaged window frames, a group of teenagers run and swing their way through buildings left dilapidated by six years of war in the southern Syrian town of Inkhil.

The young men practise Parkour across rebel-held Inkhil, saying they find escape in the physical discipline which involves climbing, leaping and running over buildings and grounds.

"When I jump from a high place I feel free and I enjoy it," 18-year-old Muhannad al-Kadiri said. "I love competing with my friends to see who can achieve the highest jump."

The group of about 15 have been practising Parkour for around two years, often in school courtyards and on quiet days when there is no fighting in the area.

Inkhil is located near a frontline between rebels and Syrian regime forces in an area that has been subjected to air strikes and shelling during the conflict.