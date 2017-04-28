Tensions between the US and North Korea continue to escalate. In the latest exchange between Washington and Pyongyang, US President Donald Trump warned that a major conflict with North Korea is now a real possibility.

His comments come as his administration threatens more sanctions against North Korea, while an advanced US missile defence system is being installed in the South.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis gives more details.

Meanwhile, the US is also embroiled in a dispute with South Korea over the payment for the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system. Seoul is refusing to pay for the installation of the anti-missile system on its soil. Donald Trump is demanding a billion dollars for it.