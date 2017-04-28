WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump warns of war with North Korea
Ties between the US and South Korea are strained over payment for deployment of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. Beijing is also increasingly concerned by developments on the Korean peninsula.
Trump warns of war with North Korea
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor (R) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

Tensions between the US and North Korea continue to escalate. In the latest exchange between Washington and Pyongyang, US President Donald Trump warned that a major conflict with North Korea is now a real possibility.

His comments come as his administration threatens more sanctions against North Korea, while an advanced US missile defence system is being installed in the South.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis gives more details.

Meanwhile, the US is also embroiled in a dispute with South Korea over the payment for the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system. Seoul is refusing to pay for the installation of the anti-missile system on its soil. Donald Trump is demanding a billion dollars for it.

Recommended

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports from Seoul.

China, the closed ally of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is also becoming increasingly concerned by developments on the Korean peninsula.

TRT World'sDan Epstein adds more from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers