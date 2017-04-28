WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU foreign affairs chief says Turkey membership talks still on
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini says accession talks with Turkey have not been halted as Germany and France call for renewed ties with Ankara.
EU foreign affairs chief says Turkey membership talks still on
Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevult Cavusoglu (L) is welcomed by the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, Federica Mogherini (R). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday that accession talks with Turkey have not been halted and she still wants Ankara to join, if it can meet necessary conditions.

Her remarks, following a EU foreign ministers meeting in Malta, came after recent calls from some countries that negotiations over Turkey's potential membership of the bloc should be stopped.

The talks highlighted sharp differences on ties with Ankara after a referendum to reform Turkey's political system.

"The accession process continues. It is not suspended, nor ended, but as you might know, we are currently not working on opening any new negotiation chapter (for membership of the European Union) chapter," Mogherini said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit in Malta, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he sensed a "positive atmosphere" from leading European lawmakers regarding Turkey's talks to join the bloc. He said dialogue between the two sides would continue.

Cavusoglu also said Austria should turn back from its "wrong policy" regarding Turkey's talks of joining the EU.

France and Germany seek new ties

EU lawmakers called this week for a formal suspension of Turkey's long-stalled EU bid, saying it does not meet democratic standards.

Recommended

Austria reiterated its demand that negotiations be ditched at the Malta summit.

But France and Germany sought a new deal with Turkey on Friday to repair relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he was "strictly against" annulling Turkey's decade-long bid for EU membership.

After a day of talks, he said the real issue was to ensure the bloc had a new, looser agreement to offer Turkey before ditching the EU accession process.

"It does not improve things by cancelling something before we have something new to offer," Gabriel said.

"We can try to open new channels for negotiations," he said, referring to an idea to broaden the European Union's trade ties with Turkey, giving Turkish companies greater tariff-free access to the bloc's 500 million citizens.

That could soften any political blow from a formal suspension of accession talks, EU officials said.

Since its launch in 2005, the entry process has helped Turkey win foreign investment and become the world's 15th largest economy, EU officials say. But talks have since stalled.

Ending Turkey's accession to the EU is sensitive as the West worries about isolating an important NATO ally that straddles Europe and Asia.

Also, the EU is Turkey's biggest foreign investor and biggest trading partner, while Turkey shares a border with Iraq, Syria and with Russia in the Black Sea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers