A security adviser to former US president Barack Obama says that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was likely to get a positive response to Turkish concerns over YPG military action in Syria.

General James Jones, who was Obama's national security adviser in 2009 and 2010, said, "We heard from President Erdogan very clearly and other members of the Turkish government what their real concerns are and I think that will resonate very clearly in Washington with the new administration."

Jones, who spoke to TRT World at the Atlantic Council's Istanbul Summit on Friday, said that there was no way that US President Donald Trump could ignore Turkey's concerns over the US' cooperation with YPG elements in Syria.

"We heard from the president (Erdogan) this is one of the big issues for them. Their (the Turkish) view of the community of terrorists is unequivocal. We'll have to wait and see how this administration feels. But not to talk about and not to make it one of the top issues of the dialogue is inconceivable at this point."

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan told the summit that he would try to persuade the US to drop its support for the YPG in the fight against Daesh when he meets President Donald Trump during a state visit to the US on May 16.

The YPG are the militant wing of the Syria's leftist Democratic Union Party, but Ankara regards it simply as a branch of the PKK, which the US, the EU and Turkey have designated as a terrorist organisation.

Turkey's relations with the US have been strained over the latter's support for the YPG. Erdogan told the conference that US support for the YPG was damaging relations between the two countries.

He said he hoped that the relationship between the two countries would improve under President Donald Trump.

Jones, who was also Supreme Allied Commander of Europe from 2003 to 2006, appeared to take aim at Obama, and give Trump the thumbs up for striking at Syria following a chemical weapons attack at the beginning of April.