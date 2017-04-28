Demonstrators in Brazil clashed with riot police on Friday during a nationwide strike that shut down transportation, schools and banks across much of the country in protest against economic austerity reforms.

Analysts and government officials said the strike would have little impact on president Michel Temer's efforts to push economic reforms through Congress, given the president's continued support among legislators.

Police resorted to using tear gas and firing rubber bullets in several cities in efforts to clear roadways blocked by burning barricades.

TRT World spoke to Brazilian-based journalist Sam Cowie.

Protesters also obstructed the entrances of airports and metro stations.

The Forca Sindical union said 40 million people had responded to the call for the nationwide strike. This could not be independently verified.

Street demonstrations grew throughout the day with more than 2,000 people in central Rio de Janeiro.

Several thousand people gathered for what was expected to be a bigger gathering in Sao Paulo, where protesters planned to march toward the private home of President Michel Temer.