Germany rejected on Friday demands to halt Turkey's bid to join the European Union, even as some EU states claimed that Ankara's membership dream was dead after Turkish citizens voted to switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

EU lawmakers called this week for a formal suspension of Turkey's long-stalled bid to join the bloc, saying it does not meet democratic standards.

But German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who will discuss the issue on Friday with his EU counterparts and with Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu, said such a step would be counterproductive.

"The German government is strictly against cancelling the (accession) talks, that would be totally the wrong reaction," he told reporters as he arrived for the meeting in Malta.

"Those who would like to win applause at home because they say 'We do not talk to Turkey any more' will not change anything in Turkey," he said.

Turkey's deputy prime minister expresses hope

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek also expressed hope for Turkey's accession to the EU and said that talks between the two sides must continue.

In an exclusive interview to TRT World on Friday he said, "Yes, its true the relations are somewhat strained and I don't think the blame game would help. What matters is we should continue the talks on more positive agenda and economic integration is by far most important component."

The deputy prime minister further said that, "We believe that upgrading customs union is a low hanging foot for Turkey-EU. If we were to upgrade customs union between Turkey and European Union to include services, public recruitment and agriculture, we could double Turkey-EU trade volume to 300 billion dollars over the next decade."

So, clearly we should focus on what's out there what connects us and economic simple, straight forward. Its interest of Europe and Turkey to continue that progress."

EU leaders differ in approach

Austria has led calls to abort the process, which was launched in 2005 and has been frozen by political obstacles over Cyprus and resistance in some EU states to let in the majority Muslim country, even before this month's referendum.

"It would be absolutely wrong to stick to the illusion of accession (to the EU)," Austria's Sebastian Kurz said.