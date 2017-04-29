WORLD
Trump marks 100 days as US president
Donald Trump and his administration are calling this milestone "artificial", but others say it's a time to look back and see how many of Trump's campaign promises he honoured.
In an interview, Donald Trump claimed his administration has done a lot. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2017

Saturday marks a 100 days since Donald Trump assumed office as the 45th President of the United States.

Trump and his administration is calling this milestone "artificial", but others say it's a time to look back and see how many of Trump's campaign promises he honoured.

In an interview, Trump claimed his administration had done a lot.

"100 days is just an artificial barrier. The press keeps talking about the 100 days. But we've done a lot."

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
