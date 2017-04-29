WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish air strikes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq, says military
Scores of "PKK terrorists were neutralised" in several air strikes conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria during the past week.
Turkish air strikes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq, says military
Turkey says the air operations were conducted &quot;within the scope of the international law&quot; and &quot;with the aim of destroying the hotbeds of terrorism.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2017

Turkish air strikes "neutralised 45 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Saturday," the military said in a statement.

The statement added that Turkish military air raids earlier this week, in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria, had killed 89 members of PKK that is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Recommended

The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after a pause of two and a half years.

Around 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children have been killed since then, according to official data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers