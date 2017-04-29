WORLD
Thousands march against Trump's climate policies
The protest coincides with US president Donald Trump's 100 days in office. During his campaign, Trump branded climate change a "hoax" and now his administration is planning to rollback the climate policies of his predecessor.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (L) marches on Pennsylvania Avenue during the People's Climate March in Washington DC, on April, 29, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2017

Tens of thousands of people marched on Saturday from the US Capitol to the White House to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment.

They demanded that Trump rethinks his plans to rollback the climate change policies backed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The protest coincided with Trump's 100 days in office, the end of the traditional "honeymoon" period for a new president.

The Peoples Climate March was the culmination of a string of Earth Week protests that began with last Saturday's March for Science.

Trump's administration is considering withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which more than 190 countries including the United States signed in hopes of curbing global warming.

Trump has also proposed deep cuts for the Environmental Protection Agency and the elimination of many environmental regulations.

During his campaign to become president, Trump called climate change a hoax.

Last month, he kept a promise to the coal industry by undoing climate change rules put into place by Obama.

Many of the protesters carried signs with slogans such as "The seas are rising and so are we" and "Don't be fossil fool."

As the procession passed the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, marchers booed and chanted "shame."

Many demonstrators said they were angered by the prospect of Trump carrying through on his vow to roll back protections put in place by Obama.

"We're going to rise up and let them know that we're sick and tired of seeing our children die of asthma," said Reverend Leo Woodberry of Florence, South Carolina, who spoke during a press conference before the march.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd was at the march in Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
