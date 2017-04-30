US President Donald Trump claimed his administration has been delivering everyday as he celebrated his 100 days in the White House with his supporters.

Trump told a Pennsylvania crowd he was just getting started on meeting his campaign promises.

He repeatedly attacked an "incompetent, dishonest" media, saying they were not telling the truth about his administration's accomplishments.

"My administration has been delivering every single day for the great citizens of our country," Trump said in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"We are keeping one promise after another, and frankly the people are really happy about it."

The rally occurred on the same day as a climate march in which thousands of protesters surrounded the White House.

The 100 days also coincided with the annual black-tie White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington.