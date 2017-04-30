WORLD
Trump blasts media as he marks first 100 days in office
US President Donald Trump claimed his administration has been delivering every single day as he celebrated his 100 days in office with his supporters in Pennsylvania. He chose to skip the press dinner, accusing the media of unfair treatment.
Trump told a Pennsylvania crowd he was just getting started on meeting his campaign promises. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2017

US President Donald Trump claimed his administration has been delivering everyday as he celebrated his 100 days in the White House with his supporters.

Trump told a Pennsylvania crowd he was just getting started on meeting his campaign promises.

He repeatedly attacked an "incompetent, dishonest" media, saying they were not telling the truth about his administration's accomplishments.

"My administration has been delivering every single day for the great citizens of our country," Trump said in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"We are keeping one promise after another, and frankly the people are really happy about it."

The rally occurred on the same day as a climate march in which thousands of protesters surrounded the White House.

The 100 days also coincided with the annual black-tie White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington.

Trump and his staff chose to skip the press dinner because of what he said was unfair treatment by the press.

Trump said he was thrilled to be away from the "Washington swamp".

He blamed Democrats for the legislative failures so far and said all of his promises would be kept eventually.

Trump said he reversed course on promises to name China a currency manipulator because he wanted China's help in trying to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Trump has said all options are on the table if Pyongyang persists in its nuclear development.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd has been following the developments from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
