Conservation in Nepal has a long history and it has been supported for years by the world wildlife fund.

Only three rhinos have been killed by poachers in Nepal in the last four years. The most recent killing was earlier this month when poachers shot dead a one-horned rhinoceros at a national wildlife park in Nepal, spotlighting the threat faced by the rare animals.

Rhino poaching carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and a 100,000-rupee ($1,000) fine.