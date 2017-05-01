WORLD
2 MIN READ
US traders concerned as Trump plans to renegotiate NAFTA
The US president said he wanted to scrap the deal but changed his mind after Canada and Mexico asked to renegotiate instead. But industry leaders and farmers don‘t seem to be on the same page with him.
US traders concerned as Trump plans to renegotiate NAFTA
A transport truck carries new Toyota trucks through an inspection station after clearing US customs from Mexico at the border in Otay Mesa near San Diego, California, April 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2017

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that he was ready to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, but changed his mind after their leaders asked for it to be renegotiated instead.

Trump said he will not hesitate to change course again and pull the plug on NAFTA if the negotiations become "unserious."

He decided that it would be better to terminate the trade deal after hearing about Wisconsin farmers' struggles with new Canadian dairy rules that were shutting out their milk protein exports.

"You saw that, you wrote about it," Trump said. "And I said I've had it. I've had it."

But after administration officials said a withdrawal order was being prepared, Trump said he received phone calls from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking to renegotiate the pact.

Recommended

"I'm not looking to hurt Canada and I'm not looking to hurt Mexico. They're two countries I really like," Trump said. "So they asked to renegotiate, and I said yes."

But US industry leaders and consumers have mixed views on whether the deal should be renegotiated.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports from Florida where many producers and consumers say a fair trade agreement comes down to economics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers