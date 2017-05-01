The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) now control about 80 percent of Tabqa.

The YPG-dominated SDF are fighting to drive Daesh from its stronghold of Raqqa, as well as the east of Tabqa.

Tabqa sits on a supply route about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqqa, and controls Syria's largest dam, which is under Daesh control.

The SDF on Monday said it had pushed Daesh out of the old quarters of Tabqa.

The US-backed militias broke into Tabqa from the south last week and have steadily advanced north, cornering Daesh in three contiguous neighbourhoods on the bank of the Euphrates River.

The SDF will wait to assault Raqqa until it seizes Tabqa, its military officials have previously said, but it had made slow progress since besieging the town in early April.

Erdogan seeks to sway US policy on Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to discuss ways to change US President Donald Trump's Syria policy.

Turkey last week bombed YPG targets in Syria, triggering criticism from its NATO partner.

On Sunday, Erdogan warned more action could be imminent.

"We can come unexpectedly in the night," said Erdogan. "We are not going to tip off the terror groups and the Turkish Armed Forces could come at any moment."