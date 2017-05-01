Iraqi Vice President Osama al Nujaifi has warned the humanitarian situation in Mosul has become "catastrophic."

The Iraqi army has been trying to dislodge the Daesh terrorist group from its last stronghold in northern Iraq since October. The campaign has been backed by US-led coalition air strikes and local allies on the ground.

Much of the city and the surrounding areas have already been liberated as Iraqi forces close in on the well-guarded Old City as well as the Daesh-held northwest Mosul. An Iraqi general on Sunday predicted that the final push to rid the city of Daesh would take three more weeks.

But concern for the safety of civilians, who Daesh have used as human shields, has slowed operations down.

"The situation is catastrophic amid famine and lack of food and medicine, which make the city live an unbearable situation," Nujaifi told a party meeting late on Sunday.