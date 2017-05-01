US President Donald Trump on Monday opened the door to meeting North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, saying he would be honoured to meet the young leader under the right circumstances.

The statement comes even as Pyongyang suggested it would continue its nuclear weapons tests.

"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honoured to do it," Trump told Bloomberg News, drawing criticism in Washington.

"Under the right circumstances I would meet with him," Trump said.

Trump did not say what conditions would need to be met for any such meeting to occur or when it could happen.

But, the White House later said North Korea would need to meet many conditions before a meeting could be contemplated.

"Clearly conditions are not there right now," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"I don't see this happening anytime soon," Spicer added.

Trump, who took office in January, had said during his presidential campaign he would be willing to meet with Kim.

His administration has since said North Korea must agree to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

They also sought to pressure Pyongyang economically and diplomatically while insisting that military options remain "on the table."