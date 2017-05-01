Thousands are taking to the street the world over to mark International Labour Day to protest for their rights.

While in some countries, May Day is a public holiday, elsewhere it's used to commemorate workers or protest for their rights.

This is how it is being observed over the world:

United States

Labour unions and immigrant advocacy groups led May Day rallies in cities across the United States on Monday to protest the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

"To me, it's offensive the policies this president is trying to implement," said Jaime Contreras, vice president of the Service Employees International Union's 32BJ affiliate, which represents cleaners and other property service workers in 11 states.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, has typically been a quieter affair in the United States than in Europe, where it is a public holiday in many countries.

France

Two officers were hurt in clashes between riot police and masked youths during a May 1 march in Paris on Monday that carried extra significance six days before the presidential election run-off.

"Masked individuals threw objects and Molotov cocktails at police" who responded by firing tear gas "and two riot police officers were injured", authorities said.

Greece