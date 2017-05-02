CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Moroccan academy trains next generation of Imams
The Mohammed VI Institute for Imams and Preachers teaches its students how to combat religious extremism.
Moroccan academy trains next generation of Imams
The college is now seeing an influx of foreign students from all over the world. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

A college in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, is training the next generation of Muslim preachers.

The Mohammed VI Institute for Imams and Preachers teaches its students how to combat religious extremism.

The college is now seeing an influx of foreign students from all over the world.

Recommended

"Islam as well as humanity is suffering from extremism which affects us all, it stems from the wrong understanding of Islam," says Abdesselam Lazaar, director of the college.

TRT World 's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza