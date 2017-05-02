German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a rare visit to Russia, said that Berlin and Moscow had to keep talking despite their disagreements. But those same differences overshadowed her talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

At a news conference following a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, diverging positions were aired over Syria, Ukraine, Russian respect for civil rights, and allegations that Moscow is interfering in other countries' elections.

"I am always of the view that even if there are serious differences of opinion in some areas, talks must continue," Merkel said. "You must carry on, because otherwise you fall into silence and there is less and less understanding."

TRT World's Julia Lyubova reports from Russia

Merkel was making her first bilateral visit to Russia since Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014, a move that set off the worst confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

Asked by a reporter if she feared Germany could be subject to Russian attempts to interfere in its forthcoming parliamentary election by disseminating fake news, Merkel took a firm line.

"I am not an anxious person, I will fight the election on the basis of my convictions," she said, adding Germans would deal decisively with any cases of false information.

Referring to allegations about Russia trying to get Donald Trump elected as US president, Putin said such claims were "rumours" generated as part of internal political battles in the United States.

"We never interfere in the political life and the political processes of other countries and we don't want anybody interfering in our political life and foreign policy processes," said Putin.

Ukraine's shaky peace