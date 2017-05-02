The dispute between the 9,000-member Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has finally ended. Both sides have agreed on a tentative deal, according to a union negotiator.

The three-year agreement which requires approval by the WGA was confirmed by the guild as well as the producers' spokesman Jarryd Gonzales, after the contract expired early Tuesday. The guild was demanding higher pay for TV writers and bigger contributions to the union health fund. Over 90 percent of its members were ready to go on strike.

The agreement spares the late-night shows that would have gone dark without the witty humour and banter provided by writers. It also allows the networks to carry on with their schedules for the upcoming TV season without any disturbance, and includes a 15-percent increase in pay television residuals, Variety.com reported.

Billy Ray of the Writers Guild of America broke the news on his twitter account.

The two sides had been negotiating since March 13.