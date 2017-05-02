WORLD
3 MIN READ
Strike averted as Writers Guild of America reaches tentative deal
Hollywood writers struck a deal with the representatives of movie and television studios, averting a strike that could have left millions of viewers without their favourite TV shows and soaps.
Strike averted as Writers Guild of America reaches tentative deal
Members of the Writers Guild of America and supporters hold signs during a strike outside the Fox studios along the Avenue of the Stars in Los Angeles, California. November 9, 2007. (File photo) / AA
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

The dispute between the 9,000-member Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has finally ended. Both sides have agreed on a tentative deal, according to a union negotiator.

The three-year agreement which requires approval by the WGA was confirmed by the guild as well as the producers' spokesman Jarryd Gonzales, after the contract expired early Tuesday. The guild was demanding higher pay for TV writers and bigger contributions to the union health fund. Over 90 percent of its members were ready to go on strike.

The agreement spares the late-night shows that would have gone dark without the witty humour and banter provided by writers. It also allows the networks to carry on with their schedules for the upcoming TV season without any disturbance, and includes a 15-percent increase in pay television residuals, Variety.com reported.

Billy Ray of the Writers Guild of America broke the news on his twitter account.

The two sides had been negotiating since March 13.

Recommended

The Guild says its members, who are paid per episode, had suffered 23 percent drop in earnings in the past three years and wanted higher pay per episode and royalties for reruns.

Had there been no agreement, the WGA would have called for a work stoppage and protests at the big TV and movie studios.

The members of WGA took part in Monday's May Day march in downtown Los Angeles, in support of workers rights and union solidarity.

The two sides had imposed a media blackout on the talks, centred on the revolution in the television industry with the arrival of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, and a sharp decline in the number of episodes from around 22 to 10.

The AMPTP represents entertainment giants Comcast Corp, Walt Disney Co, CBS Corp, Viacom Inc, Time Warner Inc and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, which control TV and movie production in the United States.

In 2007 and early 2008, a 100-day writers strike halted production on numerous shows that led to a shortened television season and even affected major film releases. According to the Milken Institute, the strike cost the California economy $2.1 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers