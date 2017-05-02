Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Tuesday that his government will resign over allegations of corruption directed at his finance minister.

Finance Minister Andrej Babis is accused of having avoided paying taxes in the past and failing to properly explain the use of legal loopholes to issue tax-free bonds.

"I will shortly present my resignation to President Milos Zeman. It is unacceptable for Andrej Babis to stay on as finance minister," said Sobotka.

The move reflects tensions in the ruling coalition about six months before the parliamentary election.

Babis, the country's second-richest businessman, heads a centrist movement that is a favourite to win October's ballot, paving the way for him to become prime minister.

Sobotka's Social Democrats are forecast to come in at a distant second.